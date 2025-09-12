EXCLUSIVE: Van Oord reinforces Banjaard Beach with Bio-LNG TSHD

Back to overview
Beach Nourishment
September 12, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Starting this month, Van Oord will be performing coastal maintenance works at Banjaard Beach (Noord-Beveland).

photo courtesy of Van Oord

An LNG-powered trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) will deposit 1 million cubic meters of sand on and just in front of the beach.

For the first time in the Netherlands, this replenishment is being carried out by a TSHD that runs largely on Bio-LNG, resulting in a significantly lower CO₂ footprint.

The beach replenishment contracts were awarded to Van Oord earlier this year by Rijkswaterstaat.

