Dutra’s dredging work on Sacramento Deep Water Shipping Channel nears end

September 14, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Dutra’s DB24 is hard at work on the Sacramento Deep Water Shipping Channel for the FY25 Maintenance Dredging Project with the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, San Francisco District.

photo courtesy of USACE

This project covers 10 reaches of the river, beginning near Rio Vista and running all the way to downtown Sacramento.

Since starting on August 15, 2025, our crews have been removing an estimated 95,000 cubic yards of material,” said Dutra.

“All material is being transported on the DS22 and DS5 scows at the Montezuma Wetland Restoration Project for beneficial reuse.”

Dutra said that they are on track to complete this project by next week.

