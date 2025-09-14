Back to overview
Photo of the day: Work on Barren Island's new breakwater in full swing

Photo of the day: Work on Barren Island’s new breakwater in full swing

Breakwater Construction
September 14, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Baltimore District has released the latest photo of new breakwater and containment construction progress adjacent to Barren Island off Maryland’s Dorchester County,

photo courtesy of USACE

This work is part of USACE’s Mid-Bay Islands project that continues the development of a long-term placement strategy for the dredging needs of the Port of Baltimore while maximizing the use of dredged materials as a beneficial resource.

The Mid-Bay project includes restoration of 2,072 acres of lost Chesapeake Bay remote island habitat on James Island and 72 acres on Barren Island, using material dredged from the Port of Baltimore approach channels and the Honga River, respectively.

