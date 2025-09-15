Another Southsea beachfill campaign starting next month

Back to overview
Dredging
September 15, 2025, posted by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Starting next month, the Southsea Coastal Scheme will add around one million tonnes of beach material to the beach between the Pyramids and the Coffee Cup at Eastney.

Photo courtesy of the Southsea Coastal Scheme

The significant increase will see the beach double in size when shingle is dredged locally from the Solent near the Isle of Wight and deposited onto the beach by a pipeline from the dredger.

Similar work was undertaken on a smaller scale earlier this year during beach import work along the beach in front of Southsea Common.

Southsea Coastal Scheme Project Executive Marc Bryan said: “We’ve chosen to build a larger shingle beach in this area because they’re great at absorbing wave energy which in turn helps reduce erosion and protects homes and businesses from coastal flooding. The new beach will adapt to rising seas and our changing climate while still providing the required standard of protection. It will be easily maintained and can be topped up if needed in the future.”

Initial works will start in October 2025 with the installation of a new outfall extension from Canoe Lake. From November 2025, a one meter diameter pipeline will be laid across the beach to the west of South Parade Pier to discharge the new shingle.

During the shingle discharging, access to the beach will be limited for safety reasons with some stepped access over the pipeline available.

Once all the beach import work is complete in March 2026, main construction works for the new defences in this area will begin.

