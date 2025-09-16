BREAKING NEWS: DEME kicks off major dredging project in Togo

Back to overview
Dredging
September 16, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Lomé Container Terminal (LCT) has officially launched the second phase of dredging work to deepen the basin, turning circle and access channel.

photo courtesy of DEME

The project, conducted by DEME and Eiffage Génie Civil Marine, aims to improve navigability and accommodate larger container vessels at the Port of Lomé in Togo.

Disruptions are to be expected in the planning of ship calls, including the occasional relocation of vessels in operation, either to the anchorage or to another berth, according to a schedule established in consultation with the relevant consignees,” OMA Group said.

LCT is located on the Gulf of Guinea and ideally positioned to serve as a transshipment hub for the West African coast.

The terminal serves as a gateway to the landlocked countries of Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso and to the northern areas of Nigeria.

