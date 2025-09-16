Cottrell nets Delaware River — Philadelphia to Trenton dredging contract

Back to overview
September 16, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Philadelphia District has awarded a $5.4 million contract to Cottrell Contracting for the maintenance dredging of Delaware River — Philadelphia to Trenton Project.

Photo courtesy of Cottrell Contracting

Work is part of the annual maintenance dredging of the Delaware River and includes removal of approximately 400,000 cubic yards of sediment within the Delaware River, Philadelphia to Trenton main navigation channel between the PA-NJ Turnpike Bridge and the north end of Newbold Island as well as the Fairless Turning Basin.

Sediment will be hydraulically dredged and moved to the Money Island Disposal Area in Falls Township, PA.

Dredging is estimated to begin next month and scheduled to be completed prior to March 15, 2024.

