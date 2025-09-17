DEME wins Lekdijk contract – part of Dutch Flood Protection Program

Back to overview
Flood Mitigation
September 17, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

DEME has signed a contract for reinforcement of the Lekdijk in the Netherlands.

photo courtesy of DEME

For this project, DEME is working together with Heijmans and GMB in the Lekensemble consortium to reinforce the dike between Wijk bij Duurstede and Amerongen (WAM).

Commissioned by Hoogheemraadschap De Stichtse Rijnlanden, this vital project is part of the Dutch Flood Protection Program and aims to safeguard hundreds of thousands of residents from high water, DEME said.

The Lekdijk, stretching 55 kilometers between Amerongen and Schoonhoven, is undergoing a major reinforcement to ensure long-term safety and flood protection for large parts of central and western Netherlands.

Known as Project Sterke Lekdijk, the initiative is divided into six sub-projects, with the Lek Ensemble consortium playing a key role in the 11-kilometer stretch between Wijk bij Duurstede and Amerongen.

The WAM section will be upgraded with a focus on safety, livability, nature, and recreation and its redesign will align with the development of the Lunenburgerwaard, creating space for walking, cycling, and nature conservation, added DEME.

Works are expected to begin this month, with completion expected in 2027.

