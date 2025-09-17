Design Agreement signed for Tampa Deep Draft Navigation Project

Back to overview
Dredging
September 17, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Another significant milestone checked off on the Tampa Harbor Federal Deep Draft Navigation Project as USACE and the Tampa Port Authority signed the Design Agreement yesterday, authorizing the start of Preconstruction Engineering and Design (PED).

photo courtesy of Tampa Port Authority

Reaching the design phase marks a major milestone for this project,” said Milan Mora, Chief, Water Resources Branch.

“This step brings us closer to construction of a vital effort that will reduce transportation costs, enhance safety and reliability, and strengthen our supply and transportation systems. The project also keeps investments local, supporting jobs and businesses in the community. We value the strong collaboration with Port Tampa Bay and look forward to advancing this important work together.”

The Tampa Harbor Federal Deep Draft Navigation Project includes roughly 70 miles of channels from the Gulf of Mexico entrance at the Egmont Bar north to the City of Tampa, including the Hillsborough Channel, Alafia River, and the Upper Channels.

The main stem channel leading into the Tampa Bay port system is approximately 42 miles long, 500 feet wide, and 43 feet deep.

The project, authorized under Section 1401 (1) of the Water Resources Development Act of 2024 will be cost shared with the Tampa Port Authority.

According to USACE, the timeline for PED of Contract 1 is set to begin in October 2025 with construction anticipated to start in FY28.

