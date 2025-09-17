USACE awards contract for Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway maintenance dredging

Back to overview
Dredging
September 17, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Southwind Construction Corp., from Evansville, Indiana, has won a $8.5 million firm-fixed-price contract for Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway maintenance dredging.

photo courtesy of Southwind Construction

Bids were solicited via the internet with two received, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) said.

Work will be performed in Carolina Beach, Figure 8 Island, Holden Beach, Ocean Isle Beach, and Onslow Beach, North Carolina, with an estimated completion date of April 30, 2026.

According to DoD, “fiscal 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $8,494,482 were obligated at the time of the award.”

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District, is the contracting activity.

