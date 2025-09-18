Back to overview
Dredging Today

Brisvegas hands over custom-made Kobelco SK200-10 amphibious excavator

Dredging
September 18, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Brisvegas Machinery, QLD, Australia, recently delivered a highly specialized Kobelco SK200-10 excavator, fitted with a Remu E22 amphibious track set, to long-standing partner Ezyquip Hire.

Photo courtesy of Brisvegas Machinery

Manufactured in Finland, the Remu E22 undercarriage transforms the Kobelco SK200-10 into a purpose-built, versatile solution for swamp, wetland, and shallow water environments.

The Big Float system features wide pontoons and hydraulically extendable tracks, offering superior stability and mobility in soft terrain.

Remu’s amphibious undercarriages are globally recognized for their performance in dredging, environmental restoration, and waterway maintenance.

“This project is a great example of what can be achieved when trust, innovation, and strong relationships come together,” said Kane Bennett, Managing Director of Brisvegas Machinery. “The partnership between Brisvegas and Ezyquip goes beyond business—it’s built on years of collaboration, mutual respect, delivering a machine this unique is a proud moment for our team.”

The Kobelco SK200-10 is a proven performer in civil and mining applications, known for its fuel efficiency, smooth hydraulics, and robust construction.

This particular unit has been customised with an extended boom & stick, providing additional reach for aquatic work.

The bucket will primarily be used to maneuver the machine through water, swamp, and dam environments—an innovative adaptation tailored to the conditions in North Queensland.

