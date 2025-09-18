Back to overview
Home Dredging Today DEME Environmental Segment delivers EUR142M turnover

DEME Environmental Segment delivers EUR142M turnover

Operations & Maintenance
September 18, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

DEME Group announced its half-year 2025 results recently, saying that their Environmental Segment delivered a turnover of 142 million euros and EBITDA of 22 million euros for a margin of 15%.

photo courtesy of DEME

Order book remained stable at 322 million euros while the team continued to work on opportunities in the Benelux and pursued targeted efforts on environmental opportunities in the UK and Italy, among others.

According to DEME, the team successfully finished and fully demobilized a project in Bergen, Norway, after three productive years on site, making the site ready for new sports infrastructure.

In Belgium, key ongoing projects include the Oosterweel project, the remediation project for WDP in Willebroek, the development of the Blue Gate project in the Antwerp region, the Feluy project in the Hainaut region, the redevelopment of a former ArcelorMittal site near Liège and maintenance activities across the river Meuse.

In the Netherlands, DEME Environmental continued work on the dike reinforcement project Gorinchem-Waardenburg (GoWA) and made notable progress in Marken where the dike is being carefully strengthened to ensure long term stability.

The Schiphol project, aimed at remediating a PFAS-polluted site, has received the necessary approvals and is now expected to kick off in 2026.

The team also made good progress in expanding and upgrading its handling capacity at its treatment centers in Ghent, in Belgium, and in Den Helder, the Netherlands.

Cargen – DEME Environmental’s joint venture specializing in activated carbon treatment and remediation solutions – has begun deploying its filter technologies in initial projects and is making steady progress in expanding its activities.

Also, DEME Environnement SA, a cornerstone subsidiary of the Environmental segment, celebrated 35 years of leadership in environmental solutions, pioneering soil remediation and brownfield redevelopment in mainly Wallonia and France.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles