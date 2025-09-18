Back to overview
Jan De Nul: Immersion operation of Scheldt Tunnel in full swing

Jan De Nul: Immersion operation of Scheldt Tunnel in full swing

September 18, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Jan De Nul said today that they are halfway through the immersion operation of the Scheldt Tunnel.

photo courtesy of Jan De Nul

The fourth of eight tunnel elements has been successfully immersed and positioned on the riverbed of the Scheldt.

According to Jan De Nul, the operation started in July 2025, and now four massive elements, each weighing 60,000 tons, rest on the bottom of the river.

The remaining tunnel elements will be immersed in the following order: 5, 6, 8, and finally 7.

Why end with element 7? Because element 8 connects directly to the fixed tunnel section on the Right Bank. If element 7 were already in place, it would be impossible to sail over it with element 8, as the water is simply not deep enough,Jan De Nul said.

Before this phase, Jan De Nul dredged a trench in which the tunnel elements will find their final home. This way, they maintained the draught for the largest sea-going vessels.

