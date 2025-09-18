Back to overview
Moran announces funding approval for Rathcormac scheme

Moran announces funding approval for Rathcormac scheme

Coastal Erosion
September 18, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Office of Public Works (OPW) has announced the approval of Cork County Council’s application for funding under the Office of Public Works’ Minor Flood Mitigation Works and Coastal Protection Scheme.

photo courtesy of OPW

Under the scheme, the OPW has approved funding of €49,899 for planned works at Rathcormac, County Cork, which include watercourse clearance works consisting of the clearance of silt, debris and vegetation from the attenuation area of the Kilbrien stream.

The Minor Flood Mitigation Works and Coastal Protection Scheme was introduced by the Office of Public Works in 2009. Since then, 61 funding applications by Cork County Council have been supported under this scheme.

The purpose of the program is to provide funding to Local Authorities to undertake minor flood mitigation works or studies to address localized flooding and coastal protection problems within their administrative areas. 

