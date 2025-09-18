New batch of Royal IHC Beaver Dredgers ready for action

Back to overview
Dredging
September 18, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Today, a new batch of Royal IHC Beaver Dredgers is ready to set out into the world.

photo courtesy of Alexander van den Berg LinkedIn

Alexander van den Berg, Managing Director at IHC Dredging, said: “These robust workhorses are more than just machines. They are enablers of trade, connectors of communities, and catalysts for development.”

“From remote river deltas to bustling harbors, Beavers will be hard at work – deepening, maintaining, and creating vital infrastructure that drives global growth.”

Over the years, the design of IHC Beaver is continuously improved using the latest technological developments and feedback from their customers.

These dredgers are capable of dredging compacted soil types and materials, such as clay and rock. 

