Orion gets over $120 million in new contracts

Orion gets over $120 million in new contracts

September 18, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Orion Group Holdings (ORN) has announced new contract awards with a total value of over $120 million.

Photo courtesy of ORN

According to the company, new contract awards were evenly balanced between Orion’s Marine and Concrete segments.

“I’m proud of how our team continues to raise the bar, executing complex projects with predictable excellence,” said Travis Boone, Chief Executive Officer of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. “In Marine, we continue to deepen long-standing relationships with our clients by winning additional projects.”

New contract awards were evenly balanced between Orion’s Marine and Concrete segments. Recent Marine awards included maintenance dredging for the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, like the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway (GIWW) dredging contract.

ORN also secured repair work on a marine transportation facility, and installation of a crane trestle for a major transportation project. Recent Concrete awards included multiple data centers and several manufacturing and healthcare projects.

