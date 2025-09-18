Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Works in full swing to renourish Hilton Head beaches

Works in full swing to renourish Hilton Head beaches

Beach Nourishment
September 18, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Marinex Construction is making great progress on Phase I of the Hilton Head beach renourishment project.

Photo courtesy of the Town of Hilton Head Island

All 20,000 feet of pipeline has been installed at Fish Haul Creek and the crew has started pumping sand, the town reported in a social media post.

Fish Haul Creek work includes pumping approximately 50,000 cubic yards of sand along about 2,130 feet of Port Royal Sound shoreline.

Once this is complete, Marinex will continue mobilizing equipment in preparation for sand placement at Pine Island.

In total, around 2.2 million cubic yards of sand will be dredged and placed onto the Hilton Head coastline to restore and enhance its natural beauty.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles