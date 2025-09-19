Canal & River Trust kicks off two-month dredging program at Gloucester Docks

Back to overview
Dredging
September 19, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Canal & River Trust is starting an eight-week program of dredging at Gloucester’s historic docks, which will improve conditions for navigation and benefit boaters, local businesses and tourism.

Photo courtesy of the Canal & River Trust

The dredging will remove silt that has entered the docks from the River Severn this summer as water was pumped from the river to ensure the daily water supply for Bristol Water, shipping at Sharpness Docks, and keeping boats afloat.

While pumping water from the Severn is standard practice year-round, the prolonged dry weather means water levels on the river have been very low and heavy with silt, and a huge amount has been carried into the docks.

Since the start of August, Gloucester Lock has been temporarily closed to protect the docks and limit further silt from entering. The lock remains closed while river levels return to normal. During the closure the Trust is taking the opportunity to refurbish the lock’s hydraulic cylinders.

Ben Cottam, the Wales & South West director, explains: “During this eight-week program we’ll be using a digger on a floating platform to remove the silt, which will then be taken off site. Back in 2022 another very dry summer led to a dredging campaign which saw us invest £2 million to remove silt from the Docks and canal.”

He also added that the Docks, and all 16 miles of the canal, are still open for boaters and visitors to come and enjoy while the dredging takes place. While the dredging team is working visitors can view and support the work Canal & River Trust is doing to care for this historic port.

