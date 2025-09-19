Back to overview
GLDD nabs $25.5M Virginia Beach dredging deal

Dredging
September 19, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. LLC, from Houston, Texas, has won a $25.5 million firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging in Virginia.

photo courtesy of GLDD

Bids were solicited via the internet with two received, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) said.

Work will be performed in Virginia Beach, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of April 15, 2026.

According to DoD, fiscal 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $25,485,000 were obligated at the time of the award.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, is the contracting activity.

