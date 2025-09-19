Back to overview
Lagos State Government suspends all land reclamation projects

Lagos State Government suspends all land reclamation projects

Land Reclamation
September 19, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Lagos State Government has ordered the immediate suspension of all ongoing and proposed land reclamation projects across the State with or without Environmental Impact Assessment- EIA approval and drainage clearance.

photo courtesy of haskoning.com

The directive was given in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab. According to him, all approved reclamation projects across the State must be submitted for proper documentation and monitoring. 

Failure to comply with this directive within the next seven days will leave the Ministry with no other option than to deploy appropriate machineries to decommission the reclaimed sites, including excavation and removal of fill and reconnecting of already blocked water channels on the Lagoon, amongst others,” Wahab said.

The Commissioner warned that the State Government will effect the arrest and prosecution of anyone involved or found on the site of such illegality after the expiration of the seven day notice.

He also expressed grave concern about the proliferation of reclamation activities on wetlands, floodplains and the lagoons across the state.

Wahab identified locations where such acts are prevalent, including Parkview, Banana Island, Osborne, other parts of Ikoyi, Victoria Island Extension, Lekki, Ajah, Ikorodu, Oworonshoki, Lagos Mainland, Ojo and Badagry axis.

