Back to overview
Home Dredging Today DTMI extends Jurien Bay breakwater, dredging starts soon

DTMI extends Jurien Bay breakwater, dredging starts soon

Dredging
September 20, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Western Australian Department of Transport and Major Infrastructure (DTMI) said that they plan to extend the northern breakwater at Jurien Bay Boat Harbor by 170 meters to tackle recurring water quality problems linked to seagrass accumulation.

photo courtesy of transport.wa.gov.au

According to DTMI’s latest announcement, dredging works are also planned in late 2025, to remove the seaweed and deepen navigation channels, assist navigation, improve water quality and restore natural tidal flushing.

This follows thorough scientific investigation to determine the best way to remedy the annual accumulation of seagrass wrack in the harbor which has resulted in poor water quality issues, fish kills and beach closures.

Modelling studies show the reconfiguration of the harbor entrance will divert approximately 80 per cent of the wrack movement into the harbor, limiting potential for decomposition and deoxygenation of the water. 

The reconfiguration project is now underway, with detailed design in progress and a request for tenders for the construction to follow. 

Related news

List of highlighted news articles