Hillman Marsh beach restoration project making headway

Coastal Protection
September 22, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Work on the Hillman Marsh Barrier Beach Restoration Project is moving forward following successful model development.

Photo courtesy of ERCA

Modelling for this project, which will create a stable barrier beach at Hillman Marsh, was presented by engineering consultant Seth Logan to the Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) Board of Directors at its September 11 meeting.

It was based on the preferred restoration concept, which was chosen following an 18-month consultation process that included municipal, provincial, and federal governments, academia, NGOs, consulting and engineering firms, First Nations, and local representatives.

This engineering work represents the second phase of this multi-year project. Phase 1 of the restoration work was undertaken in 2024, and included stabilizing a section of the eroding shoreline to improve its resilience to climate change, using both traditional engineering and nature-based solutions.

The next step of this project is the detailed design development and costing, with hopes that the final engineering will be completed and ready for tender in 2026.

Read the full story on the Hillman Marsh Beach Restoration Project.

