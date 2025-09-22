Back to overview
Manson lands $15M Fort Pierce beachfill contract

Beach Nourishment
September 22, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District last Thursday, September 18, awarded a $15 million contract to Manson Construction for Fort Pierce beach renourishment works.

Photo courtesy of USACE

The project includes construction of a beach berm along approximately 7,000 feet of shoreline immediately south of Fort Pierce Inlet between Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) Range Monuments R-34 and T-41.

Beach compatible sand for the project will be dredged from Capron Shoal, located approximately four miles southeast of the project site in state waters.

The project, currently scheduled for winter 2025/spring 2026, will help mitigate erosion and fortify this vulnerable segment of shoreline.

