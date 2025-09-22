Back to overview
Tuvalu Coastal Adaptation project update

Tuvalu Coastal Adaptation project update

Coastal Protection
September 22, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Hall Contracting continues to make great progress on the Tuvalu Coastal Adaptation Project phase 1A.

Photo courtesy of the UNDP Pacific Office in Fiji

According to the latest update, overall construction is now 93% complete, with civil works at 98% and reclamation at 88%.

Work at the southern boat harbor is nearing completion, while the northern wall construction continues with design adjustments to suit property boundaries.

Also, planning for the northern extension (TCAP 1B) is progressing, with firms selected to begin environmental and social impact assessment and environmental and social management plan preparation and engineering designs.

This coastal adaptation project is part of a broader commitment to building a resilient future for Tuvalu by reclaiming approximately eight hectares of new, safe, raised land.

The Tuvalu Coastal Adaptation Project 1A is scheduled to be completed in the next few weeks, with a full handover to the Government by mid-2026.

