Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Coastal protection operations underway at Seaton Hole

Coastal protection operations underway at Seaton Hole

Coastal Protection
September 23, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Essential coastal protection work at Seaton Hole is now underway, following delays caused by adverse weather and sea conditions.

photo courtesy of EDDC

The project – part of a £1.4 million improvement scheme – is a joint effort between East Devon District Council (EDDC) and South West Flood & Coastal.

Originally scheduled to start in late August, work was postponed to September due to poor weather, which made sea deliveries unsafe.

The contractor, J.T. Mackley & Co Ltd, has now mobilized onsite. Setting up began in August in Seaton Jurassic Long Stay Car Park and on the beach between Seaton Hole and West Walk promenade, with major construction work now commencing in September.

The project includes:

  • Delivering approximately 6,500 tons of rock by sea (rock armor) to reinforce the base of the cliffs,
  • Refurbishing or removing existing gabions (wire baskets filled with stone) next to the Check House seawall,
  • Repairs to the Check House seawall itself.

Rock for the scheme will be delivered by sea, the Council said.

The work is expected to be completed by November, with sections of Seaton Hole beach closed periodically for public safety.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles