Popponesset dredging about to begin

September 23, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Town of Mashpee, Massachusetts, has just released the latest update on the Popponesset dredging project, saying that the work is about to begin.

photo courtesy of the Barnstable County

Last week’s easterly winds delayed the start of dredging and mobilizing and the dredging operations will begin this week with the dredge Sand Shifter starting at a mid-point in the channel.

Mobilizing will continue with laying out the dredge pipe for the second dredge. Once the pipe mobilizing is complete, the dredge Cod Fish II will be moved on station at the northern end of the channel.

Both dredges will be working to the south.

Dredging will take place Monday through Saturday from 07:00 to 17:00.

When sea conditions allow, the dredges will remain on station and will have anchor lights at night. When sea conditions prevent the dredges from staying on station, the dredges will be moved inside of the bay with the dredge pipe secured to yellow pontoons,” the Town said.

