VIDEO: Repairing Great Sodus East Breakwater

Breakwater Construction
September 24, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is hard at work reinforcing the Great Sodus East Breakwater, a vital structure that protects the local harbor, community, and shoreline. This project ensures the breakwater will continue to safeguard Sodus for years to come, USACE said.

photo courtesy of USACE

The project is set to reinforce the breakwater, ensuring long-term protection for the surrounding shoreline and enhancing infrastructure resilience against future storms and erosion.

