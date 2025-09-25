EXCLUSIVE: TSHD Teunis Huibertus ready for its first project in Denmark

Back to overview
Dredging
September 25, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Gebroeders Van der Lee’s trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Teunis Huibertus is on its way to Aarhus to start work on their first project in Denmark.

photo courtesy of Gebroeders Van der Lee

In Aarhus, approximately 430 meters of new quay will be built to further expand the Port capacity.

For this project, the TSHD Teunis Huibertus will remove 210,000m³ of sand.

photo courtesy of Gebroeders Van der Lee

According to Gebroeders, the dredger will make about 65 transport trips of 40 nautical miles.

The project is being carried out on behalf of MT Højgaard Danmark and is expected to be completed in the course of October.

photo courtesy of Gebroeders Van der Lee
