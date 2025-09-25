Officials tour Oceanside dredging projects

Back to overview
September 25, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Senior leaders with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, including Maj. Gen. Jason Kelly, deputy commanding general for Civil Works and Emergency Operations, and Brig. Gen. John Lloyd, South Pacific Division commander, visited a couple of projects in Oceanside, California, yesterday.

Also, the delegation was joined by Rep. Mike Levin, Oceanside Mayor Esther Sanchez and Col. Andrew Baker, Los Angeles District commander.

The group visited the San Luis Rey River and Oceanside Pier to discuss levee repairs, sediment removal, and the status and future of shoreline mitigation projects.

The leaders were joined by USACE subject-matter experts and city partners to coordinate next steps that will reduce flood risk and support long-term coastal protection for the community.

