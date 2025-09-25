Weeks Marine nabs Kings Bay dredging contract

Back to overview
Dredging
September 25, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Weeks Marine Inc., from Covington, Louisiana, has won a $28.1 million firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging of the Kings Bay Entrance Channel in Camden and Nassau Counties.

photo courtesy of Weeks Marine

Bids were solicited via the internet with three received, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) said.

Work will be performed in St. Marys, Georgia, with an estimated completion date of March 30, 2026.

According to DoD, fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $28,128,150 were obligated at the time of the award.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District, is the contracting activity.

