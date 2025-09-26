Dredger Arnhem kicking off Bribie Island dredging works

Back to overview
September 26, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The Queensland Government has directed the Coordinator-General to undertake the emergency dredging works at Bribie Island following expert recommendations and community feedback gathered during recent consultation.

Photo courtesy of Jarrod Bleijie/Queensland Government

The works will restore Bribie Island’s northern tip and protect the Pumicestone Passage foreshore, improving water quality and marine navigation safety in the Passage ahead of the annual severe weather season.

To support delivery of these essential works, a temporary work site compound was established in the northern section of Woorim Park (nearest Drake Street and Esplanade).

Dredging pipes have been transferred from the site compound into the water, from just north of the Caloundra Power Boat Club and everything is now ready for the start of dredging works.

Hall Contracting’s dredger, the Arnhem, has also arrived in the Pumicestone Passage adjacent to Golden Beach, in preparation for commencing dredging works from late September.

Dredging and associated construction works will take place until April 2026, with most on-land activity occurring between 6am and 6pm, seven days a week.

