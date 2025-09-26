Back to overview
GLDD to deliver new sand onto Delray Beach

Beach Nourishment
September 26, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) from Houston, Texas, has won a $19.2 million firm-fixed-price contract for a shoreline renourishment job in Florida.

photo courtesy of GLDD

Bids were solicited via the internet with two received, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) said.

Work will be performed in Delray Beach, Florida, with an estimated completion date of April 30, 2026.

According to DoD, fiscal 2025 Disaster Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act and county funds in the amount of $19,180,000 were obligated at the time of the award.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District, is the contracting activity.

