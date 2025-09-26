Metro beaches to receive more sand this spring

Back to overview
Beach Nourishment
September 26, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

An additional 45,000m3 of external sand will be delivered throughout spring to further protect areas of Adelaide’s metro coastline from erosion and ensure there are sandy beaches ahead of summer.

Photo courtesy of the Environment SA

Up to 30,000m3 will be delivered to West Beach and up to 15,000m3 to Henley Beach South, announced the Environment SA in the update.

Mobilization of equipment will occur in the week beginning 13 October 2025. Delivery of sand is expected from 14 October 2025 and will continue through to 12 December 2025, subject to weather and operational requirements.

The Henley Beach delivery will be undertaken first with the contractor expecting to move south to West Beach in mid-November.

