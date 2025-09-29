Caterpillar introduces new MH3295 Material Handler

Back to overview
Dredging
September 29, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Caterpillar has introduced a Cat MH3295 Material Handler – built to deliver a long reach required for barge loading/unloading and large scrapyard applications.

photo courtesy of cat.com

According to Caterpillar, the new MH3295 will feature a dedicated swing pump for smooth, coordinated movement and a wide track undercarriage for optimum stability and performance. Electrohydraulic controls plus advanced Caterpillar technologies help boost productivity on jobs that demand high performance.

The new MH3295 Material Handler is based on the rugged and reliable Cat 395 Excavator platform, sharing common service parts, but features a purpose-built design for the demands of large scrapyard and port applications to offer consistent operation,” said Vincent Migeotte, Senior Global Product Consultant Caterpillar.

“Plus, standard technologies like Swing Assist, Cat Payload and 2D E-fence help operators to work more efficiently and safely. The new design of the MH3295 is about elevating jobsite performance and delivering long-lasting durability and value.”

The new material handler features an 17.6 m (57.7 ft) reach plus two counterweight configurations to meet jobsite conditions. Its wide, 4.8 m (15.7 ft) track gauge retracts to a 4.1 m (13.5 ft) width to simplify transport.

Also, the wide operating track gauge combines with the undercarriage’s 7.2 m (23.6 ft) track length to deliver smooth, stable operation at extended reach.

Its powerful, 405 kW (543 hp) Cat C18 engine meets U.S. EPA Tier 4 Final and EU Stage V emission standards.

