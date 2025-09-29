Back to overview
DEME launches capital dredging work at Port of Patimban

September 29, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

This summer, DEME launched the second phase of capital dredging works in the access channel to the Port of Patimban, Indonesia.

photo courtesy of DEME

Their trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Brabo was mobilized to deepen a 3 km stretch to -14 m below the lowest tide level – bringing the total dredged volume to 5.5 million m³.

These works follow the successful deepening of the inner basin in 2024 and are carried out in collaboration with the Penta Ocean–Toyo Rinkai–PP–Wika–Jakon consortium,” said DEME.

Patimban, located 145 km east of Jakarta, is set to become one of Indonesia’s largest ports, with a future capacity of 7.5 million TEUs.

