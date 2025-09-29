Dredge Jadwin hard at work near Stack Island, LA

Back to overview
Dredging
September 29, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The Army Corps’ 274-foot dustpan dredge Jadwin is hard at work dredging the Mississippi River near Stack Island in Lake Providence, LA.

Photo courtesy of USACE

With the main task to keep Mississippi River open for traffic, Jadwin supports USACE’s mission to sustain navigation, help communities, and reduce risks during low-water conditions.

Annually, the dredge spends around 250 days on the water relocating approx. 6 million cubic yards of material from the river and its ports.

The Jadwin crew will continue to tackle trouble spots across the Mississippi River, minimizing the impacts of low water.

