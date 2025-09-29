Louisiana CPRA VIDEO: Groundbreaking of Mandeville Lakefront Wetlands Project

Back to overview
Coastal Protection
September 29, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Officials from the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) joined their colleagues from St. Tammany Parish last week to celebrate the groundbreaking of the Mandeville Lakefront Wetlands Project.

photo courtesy of CPRA

According to CPRA, the project will protect a cypress swamp, redirect urban runoff, and enhance the resiliency of the surrounding community.

