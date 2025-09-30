Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Curtin Maritime secures C&D Canal dredging contract

Curtin Maritime secures C&D Canal dredging contract

Dredging
September 30, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Philadelphia District has awarded a $10.8 million contract to Curtin Maritime Corp. for the Inland Waterway Chesapeake and Delaware Canal maintenance dredging works.

Photo courtesy of Curtin Maritime

The contract consists of maintenance dredging at various locations along the Inland Waterway Chesapeake and Delaware Canal and Upper Chesapeake Bay.

All dredging (hopper, hydraulic, or bucket) is restricted during the period between April 1 and September 30 annually in order to minimize impacts to migratory fish.

By removing up to 200,000 cubic yards of sediment from the C&D Canal, this contract will ensure safe and reliable navigation from the Delaware Bay to Chesapeake Bay.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles