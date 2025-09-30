Dredging underway at Zevenaarhaven in Terneuzen

Back to overview
Dredging
September 30, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Baggerbedrijf De Boer B.V. – Dutch Dredging is moving ahead with the maintenance dredging works in the Zevenaarhaven, Terneuzen.

photo courtesy of Baggerbedrijf De Boer B.V. - Dutch Dredging

The main goal of the project is to optimize the fairway, so the vessels can maneuver safely in the port areas.

In total, approximately 40,000 m3 of dredged material will be removed.

The dredging work, undertaken with the crane vessel Rival, will be carried out in two phases: the material will be removed first and than transported to spreading sections in the Western Scheldt.

According to De Boer, the dredged material will be transported by hopper barges to the Hollands Diep dredging depot, where it will be processed further.

