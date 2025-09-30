Back to overview
Parkes Shire: Dredging program to deepen Lake Endeavour’s launch channel

September 30, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Parkes Shire Council has secured $133,220 from Transport for NSW Maritime’s Boating Infrastructure for Communities Grants Program and will co-contribute $52,480 towards the $185,700 project to deepen Lake Endeavour’s launch channel.

photo courtesy of Parkes Shire Council

This upgrade will make launching non-motorized watercraft safer, easier, and more accessible for everyone at Lake Endeavour – the Shire’s only waterbody open for recreational use, the Council said.

According to the officials, deepening the launch channel will:

  • Improve safety for recreational and sporting groups, including dragon boat paddlers and people with mobility restrictions,
  • Enhance fishing opportunities, with better access for non-motorised craft and the potential to host fishing competitions,
  • Attract more visitors and events, boosting local tourism and the economy.

The launch channel upgrade is set to be completed by May 2026.

The Boating Infrastructure for Communities Grants Program is part of Transport for NSW Maritime’s $44 million Boating Infrastructure and Dredging Scheme, which aims to improve access and facilities for recreational and commercial boating across the state.

