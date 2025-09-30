Back to overview
Home Dredging Today USACE constructing protective island in Pool 2 (VIDEO)

USACE constructing protective island in Pool 2 (VIDEO)

Dredging
September 30, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District has just released a video about the construction of a protective island upstream from the embankment at Lock and Dam 2, near Hastings, Minnesota.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Youtube.

In the video, St. Paul District project manager, Nick Castellane explained how USACE and its contractor, are constructing a protective island in Pool 2 upstream of Lock and Dam 2.

The goal of the Lock and Dam 2 protective island is to protect the existing embankment from wind and wave erosion. The island is being constructed using dredged material from the 9-foot navigation channel.

Work on the multi-million-dollar project in Pool 2 kicked off in early 2025 and is anticipated to be done by the fall of 2027.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles