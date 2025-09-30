Work on Te Ara Tupua in Wellington nears end

Back to overview
Coastal Erosion
September 30, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi’s work on the Te Ara Tupua coastal protection program in Wellington is nearing its completion.

photo courtesy of NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi

We’ve finished installing all the interlocking concrete blocks (Xblocks) along the sea shore, and we’ve started works to complete the walking and cycling path and rest areas. Work on the over rail bridge is now also underway,” NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said.

“Te Ara Tupua is a resilience project that will protect State Highway 2 between Wellington and Lower Hutt and the rail line alongside the road, on top of which we’ll have a new walking and cycling path connecting Wellington and Petone.”

Te Ara Tupua is scheduled to open in the second quarter of 2026.

