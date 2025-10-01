Brance Diversified kicks off Salt Run dredging

Back to overview
October 1, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Starting this month, and continuing for approximately 30 days, dredging activities will take place in Salt Run from the Lighthouse Park Boat Ramp to the mouth of the Salt Run Channel at St. Augustine Inlet.

photo courtesy of Brance Diversified, Inc.

Contractor Brance Diversified Inc. will remove approximately 12,000 cubic yards of material increasing the width and depth of the channel.

The dredged material will be transported by barge to Jacksonville’s Reed Island Dredged Material Management Area (DMMA), where it will be stored and eventually reused for projects such as beach renourishment, construction, and land reclamation.

This maintenance dredging is funded by a Florida Inland Navigation District (FIND) and St Augustine Port, Waterway, and Beach District (SAPWBD) through multiple grant awards. We are grateful for the local partnerships and grant funding that support these important projects for the public,” said Jacob Webber City of St. Augustine Grant Administration Coordinator.

Maintaining Salt Run is critical for safe navigation and access by recreational and commercial boaters, including charter fishing, sightseeing, eco-tours, and visitors traveling the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway.

The project also supports healthy tidal exchange, benefiting the marine and bird habitats in and around Anastasia State Park.

