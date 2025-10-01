USACE awards contract for maintenance dredging of Rollinson and Silver Lake Harbor

Back to overview
Dredging
October 1, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Cottrell Contracting Corp., from Chesapeake, Virginia, has won an $11.7 million firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging of Rollinson and Silver Lake Harbor, North Carolina.

photo courtesy of Cottrell

Bids were solicited via the internet with one received, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) said.

Work will be performed in Hatteras, and Ocracoke, North Carolina, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2026.

Fiscal 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $11,778,000 were obligated at the time of the awardDoD said.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District, is the contracting activity.

