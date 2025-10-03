Rohde Nielsen: Phase II of New Cadiz Container Terminal completes

Back to overview
Dredging
October 3, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Phase II of the New Cádiz Container Terminal, involving 1.8 million m3 dredging and reclamation work, is now complete, Rohde Nielsen said.

photo courtesy of Rohde Nielsen

This phase has successfully added 510.45 meters of docking space, bringing the total docking space to 1,099.95 meters.

Also, the expansion includes an additional 17 hectares, increasing the terminal’s total area to 38 hectares.

Rohde Nielsen said that their vessels and equipment played a vital role in the marine works, leveling the seabed and ensuring a solid foundation for construction by filling eight caissons with dredged materials.

Viking R, Sif R, Brage R, and Idun R were essential in achieving this milestone for Acciona and the Port of Cádiz,” the company said.

