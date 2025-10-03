Back to overview
USACE awards Caño Martín Peña dredging contract

Dredging
October 3, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The USACE Caribbean District recently awarded a $57.4 million contract to Novel Construction LLC for the dredging of the first portion of the Caño Martín Peña Ecosystem Restoration Project, from the San Jose Lagoon to Barbosa Bridge.

photo courtesy of USACE

At its completion, the Caño Martín Peña Ecosystem Restoration Project will re-establish the tidal connection between the San Jose Lagoon and the San Juan Bay with the goal to improve overall conditions for benthic habitat, mangrove communities and open water habitat, USACE said.

The Caño Martín Peña Project Contract 3 Phase 1 includes:

  • site development of part of Ciudad Deportiva Roberto Clemente for Material Management Area;
  • preparation of the aquatic disposal pits at San Jose Lagoon (SJL);
  • preparation of 3,000 meters-long access channel across SJL;
  • bridge fenders at Moscoso Bridge;
  • dredging of 900 meters-long main channel including steel sheet pile walls with concrete cap;
  • Barbosa Bridge rip rap scour protection;
  • dredging of 450 meters-long transition channel.

The contract was awarded to Novel Construction LLC on September 30, 2025. Work is scheduled to begin in January 2026 with an expected construction duration of three years and nine months.

