Weeks Marine gearing up for the St. Joseph Peninsula beachfill project

Beach Nourishment
October 3, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The 2025 St. Joseph Peninsula Beach Nourishment and Coastal Structures Project is heading towards construction this winter.

Photo courtesy of MRD Associates

Weeks Marine won the contract under Gulf County Bid Number 2425-23 to construct the upcoming beach nourishment and submerged breakwaters project.

Construction for the project is set to begin sometime this coming December 2025 and conclude in May of 2026.

The project includes beach nourishment with around 830,000 cubic yards of sand to be placed along 1.1 miles of shoreline just north of the stumphole revetment.

In addition to the beach nourishment, eight submerged breakwaters will also be constructed to help retain the sand on the beach for a greater duration.

