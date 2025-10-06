Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Southern to dredge Brunswick Inner Harbor

Southern to dredge Brunswick Inner Harbor

Dredging
October 6, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Southern Dredging has won a $3.3 million USACE contract for FY25 Brunswick Inner Harbor maintenance dredging work.

Photo courtesy of Southern Dredging

The work, located in Brunswick Harbor Georgia, is traditionally performed with a hydraulic cutterhead dredge in late summer or fall.

The dredging of the inner harbor will take place in the East River which includes the East River Turning Basin and the Transition Areas leading up to the turning basin and immediately upriver of the basin.

Also, some portions of the South Brunswick River may require dredging if shoaling becomes problematic to navigation.

The dredged material removed from the Brunswick Inner Harbor will be placed in the Andrews Island Dredged Material Containment Area located adjacent to both the East River and the South Brunswick River.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles