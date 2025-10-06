USACE builds island to reduce wave fetch

Back to overview
October 6, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is constructing an island upstream from the embankment at Lock and Dam 2 on the Mississippi River to safeguard the existing embankment from wind and wave erosion.

photo courtesy of USACE

The 3,250-foot-long earthen embankment was constructed in 1930 and has since suffered degradation due to weather conditions, lack of vegetation and the erosive effects of high-water events.

The island will provide habitat benefits including tall grasses, tree plantings, a wetland, rock features and an overwintering fish habitat.

photo courtesy of USACE

According to USACE, this work is anticipated to be done this fall.

