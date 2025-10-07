Alabama Port Authority achieves 50-foot channel depth

Back to overview
Dredging
October 7, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Mobile Ship Channel has officially reached its authorized 50-foot depth, marking a transformational milestone for the Port of Mobile and Alabama’s economy, the Alabama Port Authority said.

photo courtesy of alports.com

Last week, the Port, in coordination with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and the Mobile Bar Pilots, reviewed the latest soundings for the Mobile Ship Channel. All parties concurred that the channel is suitable for vessel transits with a draft of up to 50 feet, the Port said.

Within hours of the certification, the Sakizawa Power, already docked at the Port’s McDuffie Coal Terminal, became the first vessel to utilize the deeper channel, loading additional tonnage and sailing with a 48.4-foot draft – the maximum load for that particular vessel. As of 12:15 p.m., the vessel officially cleared the newly deepened ship channel.

This milestone shows the immediate value of the project,” said Alabama Port Authority Interim Director and CEO, Doug Otto.

“As soon as the Corps confirmed the channel was ready, our customers took advantage of the additional depth. This is exactly why this project matters – it means lower shipping costs, more efficient trade, and an even stronger economic engine for Alabama.”

The $366 million Mobile Harbor Modernization Project, a state–federal partnership, positions the Port of Mobile as the deepest container port in the Gulf of America, capable of handling super-post-Panamax vessels.

The Alabama Port Authority will host a ceremonial ribbon-cutting event in the coming weeks to commemorate the completion of the Mobile Harbor Modernization Project.

