Port of Ashburton dredging campaign about to begin

October 7, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The dredging and hydrographic survey activities will be undertaken at the Port of Ashburton in the following days.

photo courtesy of Pilbara Ports

According to Pilbara Ports, this activity is scheduled to start on or about October 8, continuing for a period of up to 10 days.

Maintenance dredging is required within the Wheatstone Marine Terminal (WMT) channel, swing basin and berth pocket to allow for ongoing continuous and uninterrupted operations.

Survey will take place in Ashburton Cargo Wharf (ACW) channel, swing basin, berth pockets and Mineral Resources (MRL) berth pocket.

Mariners must navigate with caution in the vicinity of the dredging operations and support vessels,” Pilbara Ports said.

